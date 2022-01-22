Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra confirms actor has become mother to ‘baby girl’

Image Source : INSTGARAM/MEERA CHOPRA, PRIYANKA Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra confirms actor has develop into mom to ‘child woman’

Highlights Nick and Priyanka just lately grew to become dad and mom through surrogacy

They have to this point not revealed their child’s title or gender

Priyanka Chopra‘s cousin Meera Chopra has confirmed that the actress has develop into a mom to a ‘child woman.’ In the most recent interview, she revealed that ‘she goes to be an excellent mother to her child woman.’ Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, just lately welcomed their first youngster by way of surrogacy. Taking to Instagram just lately, the couple introduced that they welcomed their first youngster collectively.

Speaking with India Today, Meera Chopra mentioned, “Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick haven’t revealed their child’s title or gender themselves.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Priyanka and Nick posted on their respective Instagram profiles.

Soon after the couple introduced the information of changing into dad and mom, followers and their celeb buddies showered them with good needs. Katrina Kaif commented, “Congratsssssssssss.” Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Kevin Jonas and others additionally commented on the submit.

For the unversed, the duo received married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and a couple of in 2018. Later, the couple additionally hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.