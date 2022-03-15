Priyanka Gandhi Holds Postmortem Of Congress’s UP Collapse

New Delhi:

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is internet hosting a gathering this night to evaluation the social gathering’s decimation in politically essential Uttar Pradesh. Despite the excessive voltage “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” (I’m a woman and may struggle) marketing campaign, the social gathering managed to get solely two seats within the state, down from seven in 2017. Its vote share has shrunk to only 2.5 per cent.

Congress normal secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is chairing the assembly on the social gathering’s battle room at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road. The assembly is being attended by the highest state leaders of the social gathering.

The assembly comes two days after Ms Gandhi Vadra offered her report relating to the social gathering’s rout within the 5 states the place elections had been held. At the assembly, her mom and the social gathering’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi had supplied to resign.