Priyanka Gandhi Meets Family Of Girl Found Dead In UP’s Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh):

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met the kin of the 22-year-old lacking lady whose physique was lately recovered from a plot owned by a late former minister’s son Rajol Singh earlier this month in Unnao, and mentioned that the household desires justice and never help.

Addressing the media after the assembly, Priyanka Gandhi mentioned, “The family his saying post-mortem report given to them is fake; two post-mortems were done, both are different. They are saying few police officials were involved.”

“They don’t want aid, but justice,” she added.

The physique of the 22-year-old lady, who had gone lacking two months in the past on December 8 final yr, was recovered on February 10 close to an ashram owned by Rajol Singh. The decomposed physique was discovered wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier spoken to the mother of the lifeless woman and mentioned that Congress stands together with her and he or she would meet the mom quickly.

The occasion’s election marketing campaign committee in cost PL Punia had additionally visited the household and mentioned, “Police is involved in the case. The case was not registered on time.”

