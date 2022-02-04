Pro Bono counsel renewal | Inside UEFA

As a part of the UEFA’s dedication to guaranteeing the rights of people certain by the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations who lack the monetary means to correctly defend themselves in disciplinary proceedings, on 1 June 2017 the UEFA Executive Committee authorised the ideas of authorized support and professional bono counsel. Following this approval, an inventory of legal professionals was appointed in March 2018 to function professional bono counsel for a time period of 4 years.

As the time period is near its finish, UEFA is happy to resume the dedication and, due to this fact, invitations functions from appropriately certified legal professionals who want to characteristic on this record. In order to be eligible for choice on the UEFA’s record of professional bono counsel, candidates should:

• Be capable of exhibit a radical working information of UEFA’s guidelines and rules.

• Be licensed to follow regulation in not less than one nationwide jurisdiction of one of many UEFA members associations.

• Have a minimal of 5 years {of professional} expertise within the authorized area, ideally with contentious expertise in sports activities disciplinary, integrity and/or regulatory issues.

• Be capable of exhibit their availability and adaptability as a way to give consideration to any UEFA matter by which they’re appointed.

• Be impartial and haven’t any pre-existing relationship with or official operate at UEFA or on any UEFA disciplinary physique or Committee.

• Have no legal convictions and no document {of professional} misconduct.

• Have degree of English. French and German language abilities can be an asset.

All professional bono counsel can be appointed for a time period of 4 years and can be required to behave in accordance with the very best requirements of integrity and honesty always within the efficiency of their duties.

Interested candidates who meet the above-mentioned necessities should submit a motivation letter, along with their CV, to UEFA at self-discipline@uefa.ch, by 25 February 2022 on the newest.

More particulars in regards to the software and the outline of the professional bono counsel might be discovered right here https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/pro-bono-counsel/.”