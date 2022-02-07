Pro Bowl game nose dives into the depths of mediocrity

Thousands of soccer followers flocked to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to see the NFL‘s greatest gamers knock heads within the annual Pro Bowl. Instead, a glorified sport of two-hand contact broke out.

Linemen on each groups seemed like youngsters slowly swaying at a junior excessive dance as there was no actual move rush. The solely participant who appeared to get soiled was New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who took a knee two occasions in a row to seal the AFC’s, 41-35, win. The solely penalty flag within the first half wasn’t for an unintentional hit, however a false begin.

The solely tackling within the sport gave the impression to be at halftime, the place Raiders punter A.J. Cole destroyed two scorching canine.

It’s the NFL’s first all-star exhibition since 2020, proper earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many sporting all-star video games.

Sunday afternoon’s sport appears an eternity from the times of fellows successful a Super Bowl one weekend after which flying to Honolulu for an additional head-smashing affair. One week after the Dallas Cowboys crushed the Buffalo Bills within the 1993 Super Bowl, quarterback Troy Aikman tossed a landing move to Dallas teammate Michael Irvin within the Pro Bowl. The AFC gained that sport, 23-20, in additional time. It was a hard-hitting sport, again when gamers nonetheless had delight on the road.

“Lord help me. I’m watching the @nfl Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME ! What Happened & When?” former Cowboys defensive again Deion Sanders tweeted on Sunday.

The 2006 sport will not be remembered for the NFC’s 23-17 win as a lot as will probably be recollected for the devastating hit that NFC’s Sean Taylor delivered to AFC punter Brian Moorman on a pretend punt. The hit seemed as if it knocked Moorman again into the 2004 season.

You cannot say there completely “no defense” in Sunday’s sport as there have been 4 defensive touchdowns within the first half alone. On all of these, the participant who scored the landing prevented the two-hand contact.

There have been eight turnovers, which included seven interceptions thrown by elite quarterbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the offensive MVP for his 98 passing yards with two touchdowns. The defensive MVP was Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders.

The introduced crowd was 56,206—most of whom appeared to benefit from the sport at Allegiant Stadium. The people watching at residence did not appear too thrilled, although. Twitter customers sounded off inside the first two minutes of the sport.

“R they not tackling anymore in the Pro Bowl? I’m sorry but this isn’t football. I’ve played in this gm numerous times and I LOVE the NFL, but this is embarrassing,” Hall of Fame participant Shannon Sharpe stated.

Arizona Cardinals defensive finish J.J. Watt said, “I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this.”

Raiders punter A.J. Cole talks about consuming scorching canine throughout halftime.

Cincinnati Bengals reporter Ben Baby referenced the Pro Bowl as merely a “7-on-7” event.

Twitter did not finish there as just about each remark bashed the sport itself, together with an obvious lackluster effort from highly-paid stars.

It’s factor this yr’s Pro Bowl is over, which suggests a very powerful sport of the season is subsequent.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will sq. off in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday (02/13/2022) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

There will certainly be actual tackling, fierce effort and a significant consequence this time.