Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers stun Bengal Warriors 46-29 | Pro-Kabaddi-League News – Times of India
BENGALURU: Haryana Steelers produced an all-round effort to register a sensational 46-29 win over defending champions Bengal Warriors within the Pro Kabaddi League right here on Friday.
Skipper Vikash Kandola earned his sixth Super 10 of the season, whereas raiders Vinay and Ashish additionally earned eight and 6 factors, respectively. Defenders Mohit, Jaideep and Ravi Kumar additionally earned three factors every to assist the crew’s trigger.
The match began with Mohit going for a tough sprint and incomes a profitable deal with level as Haryana Steelers opened their scoring.
The defensive division got here good as soon as once more within the ninth minute as Haryana Steelers picked up two fast deal with factors to bridge the hole to 6-7.
In the ninth minute, Ashish earned two deal with factors as Haryana Steelers levelled the rating at 9-9. In the eleventh minute, Vikash Kandola earned a improbable Super Tackle and gained 4 factors to present his facet a 13-11 lead.
Minutes later, Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out to increase their result in 17-14. But Bengal Warriors managed to shut down the hole and the primary half ended with the scores levelled at 19-19.
Haryana Steelers began the second half on a excessive, incomes a deal with level straightaway. Vinay earned a profitable deal with level within the subsequent minute to present his crew a 21-19 lead.
Minutes later, he went on to earn two extra bonus factors to increase Haryana Steelers’ result in 24-21. Both the groups slowed down the proceedings with a detailed scoreline on the board, however Vinay continued to enthral the followers, incomes one other profitable raid within the twenty eighth minute.
Surender Nadda, who got here off the bench, earned his first deal with level a minute later to additional exceed his crew’s result in 27-23.
In the thirty second minute Vikash Kandola earned one other four-point Super Raid to inflict one other All Out on Bengal Warriors as Haryana Steelers elevated the result in 33-23.
In the thirty sixth minute, a defensive mistake from Bengal Warriors earned Vikash Kandola one other profitable raid and Haryana Steelers prolonged their lead by 10 factors.
With two minutes left within the match, Vikash Kandola earned one other raid level to get his sixth Super 10 of the season. A minute later, Haryana Steelers inflicted one other All Out to increase their result in 42-29.
Vinay earned the ultimate level of the match on the final second as Haryana Steelers received 46-29 to choose up 5 factors.
