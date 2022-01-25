Pro Kabaddi League: Matches Rescheduled After Players Of Two Teams Test COVID-19 Positive | Kabaddi News

COVID-19 breached the Pro Kabaddi League bio-bubble right here with an unspecified variety of gamers in two groups testing optimistic for the virus, forcing rescheduling of a few of the matches. The PKL organisers stated in a Monday evening assertion stated that the affected gamers have been remoted. Changes have been made within the matches scheduled between January 25 and 30. “After the profitable completion of the primary half of the league-stage… two of the 12 PKL groups have discovered it tough to discipline the requisite variety of 12 gamers for his or her respective matches as a consequence of some gamers in these groups testing optimistic for Covid-19,” the organisers Mashal Sports said in a statement.

“To make sure the continuity of matches within the current atmosphere, Mashal Sports along with all PKL groups, have proactively rescheduled a few of the matches and can proceed to overview the scenario,” the statement added.

The organisers did not name the two affected teams nor give out the number of positive cases.

The PKL season is currently being played here in a strict bio-bubble.

"The well being of the gamers continues to be high precedence for Mashal Sports. The affected gamers have been well timed remoted as a part of the protection protocols."

Match Schedule (Jan 25-30): January 25: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans January 26: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls January 27: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan January 28: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas January 29: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors January 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas.