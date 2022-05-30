Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia: TASS news agency

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian area of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested final 12 months to Russia, the TASS information company cited a senior native official as saying on Monday.

“We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side,” mentioned Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration.

Stremousov was additionally cited as saying the administration was engaged on the provides of sunflower seeds to native and Russian processing vegetation.

Ukraine has beforehand accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow has occupied since launching what it calls a particular navy operation in February.

