Pro-Russia Hackers Target Italian Official Websites: Report

Pro-Russia hackers focused the web sites of a number of Italian establishments together with the defence ministry and the senate, media experiences mentioned on Wednesday.

The defence ministry’s web site was “under maintenance” and the senate’s was inaccessible earlier than each had been again up and operating hours after the assault.

Italian day by day Corriere della Sera mentioned the pro-Kremlin group “Killnet” claimed the cyberattack, which had reportedly not compromised infrastructure however hindered entry to a number of web sites together with the National Institute of Health.

The AGI information company mentioned the hackers unsuccessfully tried to hack the Eurovision track contest’s web site.

Killnet focused Romanian authorities web sites final month, citing Romania’s assist for Ukraine within the conflict towards Russia, based on the nation’s nationwide cybersecurity company.

Romania’s intelligence service mentioned the group has additionally focused official web sites of the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia and NATO.

In August 2021, the Rome area suffered a large-scale cyberattack that triggered the suspension of Covid-19 vaccination reservations.

