Pro-Russian blogger accused of treason by Ukraine arrested in Spain

Officers detained Anatoly Shariy on Wednesday on a world arrest warrant within the north-eastern province of Tarragona, a police supply advised AFP.

He was questioned Thursday by a choose who ordered his provisional launch whereas a request for his extradition is taken into account, the courtroom mentioned.

The choose banned him from leaving Spain, retained his passport and ordered he seem earlier than a courtroom twice a month.

Ukrainian authorities, who contemplate Shariy a “propagandist”, suspect him of “high treason and incitement to hatred”, in response to the courtroom.

Ukraine’s SBU safety service mentioned its investigators consider he “carried out unlawful activity detrimental to Ukraine’s national security in the information sphere” and “acted on orders of foreign bodies”.

Shariy’s YouTube channel has almost three million followers. He additionally runs a preferred information website referred to as sharij.internet.

A vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his pro-Western authorities, Shariy started his profession as an investigative journalist whose reviews noticed him threatened.

In July 2011 unknown assailants opened hearth in Kyiv on a automobile he was sitting in.

He fled to Lithuania in 2012 the place he was granted political asylum on the grounds that he was being persecuted for his journalistic work. Lithuania revoked his asylum final yr.

Shariy has taken an particularly pro-Russian stance since a 2014 rebellion in Ukraine which paved the best way for a pro-Western authorities to take energy in Kyiv.

In 2019 he registered a political social gathering referred to as “The Party of Shariy” which gained just a few dozen seats in regional assemblies the next yr.

Ukraine’s nationwide safety council banned the social gathering together with a number of others thought-about pro-Russian, in March within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.