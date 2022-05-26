Pro-Russian ex-president of Moldova placed under house arrest

Moldova on Thursday positioned the nation’s pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon beneath home arrest for 30 days after he was detained on suspicion of treason and corruption, a courtroom within the capital Chisinau mentioned.

Prosecutors within the Western-backed nation introduced Dodon’s arrest on Tuesday, because the battle in neighboring Ukraine has heightened tensions between Moscow and Chisinau.

On Thursday, the prosecutors, who requested pre-trial detention for Dodon, mentioned they intend to attraction the courtroom’s resolution.

Dodon “was planning to flee the country, we found a ticket for 9:00 on May 26,” prosecutor Petr Yarmalyuk mentioned, including that “large sums of foreign currency” have been discovered throughout a search.

Speaking to reporters after the listening to, Dodon dismissed the case as “political” and blamed incumbent President Maia Sandu for his arrest.

“I consider this a political case. It was initiated on the order of President Maia Sandu, who demanded that I be put in jail immediately after her election,” Dodon mentioned.

Dodon led Moldova between 2016 and 2020 and was brazenly backed by Moscow.

He is being investigated over 4 separate offences: state treason, receiving political funds from a felony group, unlawful enrichment and “passive corruption.”

Moldova is essentially Romanian-speaking however has a big Russian-speaking minority and a Moscow-backed separatist area, Transnistria.

After turning into mired in scandals linked to corruption within the impoverished nation, Dodon misplaced the presidency to Sandu in 2020. Her pro-European social gathering went on to win a powerful victory in parliamentary elections in 2021.

Chisinau has firmly backed Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin despatched troops to Ukraine.

