Pro-Russian hackers target Italy defense ministry, senate websites

Pro-Russian hackers have attacked the web sites of a number of Italian establishments, together with the protection ministry and the senate, ANSA information company reported on Wednesday.

The hacker group “Killnet” claimed the assault, ANSA stated, which additionally concerned the National Health Institute (ISS) and the Automobile Club d’Italia, a nationwide drivers’ affiliation.

The web sites have been offline at 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT). The protection ministry web site displayed a message saying it was beneath upkeep.

Police stated an investigation was ongoing, however made no additional remark. The protection ministry and the Italian cyber safety company didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many western governments have raised the extent of alert over potential cyberattacks on IT methods and infrastructure.

Late in March, Italian railway firm Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) briefly halted some ticket sale companies fearing it had been focused by a cyberattack.

In April, the ecology transition ministry stated it needed to shut down all its IT methods attributable to exterior threats.

