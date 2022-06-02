Pro-Russian officials seek to ‘nationalize’ state property in Ukraine

Pro-Moscow officers in Ukraine mentioned on Thursday a decree had been issued to “nationalize” state property within the southeastern area of Zaporizhzhia.

The decree has been signed by officers put in by Moscow within the space which is partially managed by Moscow.

“The liberated region of Zaporizhzhia will nationalize the state property of Ukraine,” mentioned Vladimir Rogov, a member of the area’s pro-Moscow military-civilian administration.

“The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the military-civilian administration of the region,” he mentioned on messaging app Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant is the biggest in Europe.

In March, Russian troopers took management of the plant within the metropolis of Energodar, separated by the Dnipro river from the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, which remains to be underneath Kyiv’s management.

Russian President Vladimir Putin despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24, however Moscow has repeatedly confused it’s not looking for to occupy Ukrainian territories.

In May, Putin nevertheless signed a decree simplifying the process to acquire a Russian passport for residents of the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Moscow officers have mentioned each areas might change into a part of Russia.

