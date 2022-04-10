Pro-Russian protestors outnumbered by Ukraine supporters in Germany protest

Around 600 pro-Russian protesters in a 350-car motorcade set off on an indication in Hanover within the north of Germany on Sunday, the place there was additionally a counter-demonstration of round 700 individuals supporting Ukraine within the metropolis heart, native police mentioned.

The motorcade, flying Russian and likewise a couple of German flags, is protesting towards discrimination in Germany in direction of Russians following the Ukraine invasion.

Police mentioned fences had been put as much as separate the pro-Russian protesters from the counter-demonstration they usually added that the protests had been peaceable to this point.

Around 235,000 Russian residents dwell in Germany, in line with authorities statistics from late 2020.

About 135,000 Ukrainians lived in Germany earlier than Russia’s invasion, based mostly on the statistics, however round a further 300,000 have arrived for the reason that invasion.

In Frankfurt, pro-Russian protesters gathered for a march via the town heart after native authorities refused to permit a motorcade, native media stories mentioned.

Counter-demonstrators assembled in two different areas in Frankfurt, with “Stop War” banners and Ukrainian flags painted on their faces.

Police in Frankfurt mentioned it was too quickly to offer estimates of numbers at both protest. Local authorities anticipated round 2,000 individuals on the pro-Russian march.

Local authorities had warned forward of the protests that whereas protesters had a proper to assemble, Russian conflict propaganda or endorsements of Russian aggression wouldn’t be tolerated, native media reported.

“We will not allow our fundamental right to gather and protest to be exploited for Russian war propaganda on German streets,” Lower-Saxony’s inside minister Boris Pistorius informed native media on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin despatched his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked conflict of aggression.

