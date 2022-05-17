Pro-Trump pastor says “you ain’t seen” insurrection yet ahead of D.C. visit

Ahead of a Monday anti-abortion rally in entrance of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., right-wing Pastor Greg Locke informed his Tennessee congregation “you ain’t seen an insurrection yet,” evoking the riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Global Vision Bible Church pastor made the provocative assertion throughout a sermon in Mt. Juliet, close to Nashville, on Sunday. During the sermon, the pro-Trump pastor railed in opposition to Democrats who he mentioned couldn’t be Christians in the event that they supported abortion rights.

Locke will attend the Rally for Life on the Supreme Court steps Tuesday amid the controversy surrounding the chance that the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling may very well be overturned within the close to future. Should that occur, a number of states would finish entry to abortion in most circumstances. He will probably be joined by Sean Feucht, who has beforehand led anti-Disney rallies together with his Christian activist group, Hold the Line.

The pastor mentioned in a video shared on his church’s web site: “If you vote Democrat, I don’t even want you around this church. You can get out. You can get out you demon. You can get out you baby butchering election thief. You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation. I don’t care how mad that makes you. You can get as p***ed off as you want to. You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation. They are God-denying demons that butcher babies and hate this nation.”

During the Sunday sermon, Locke informed the congregation that he was “sick” of listening to in regards to the riot on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, earlier than including: “Let me tell you something. You ain’t seen an insurrection yet.”

“You keep on pushing our buttons, you low down, sorry compromises,” Locke continued. “You God-hating communists, you’ll find out what an insurrection is because we ain’t playing your garbage. We ain’t playing your mess. My Bible says that the church of the living God is an institution that the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And the Bible says they will take it by force.”

Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke informed the folks in his Tennessee tent church immediately, “You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation!” He later threatened Democrats watching him, “You ain’t seen [an] insurrection yet.” pic.twitter.com/UDlqYVAEDF — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 16, 2022

Locke was referring to the riot on the U.S. Capitol final 12 months, throughout which tons of of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the constructing in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden‘s 2020 election victory. The pastor has constantly promoted the unfounded declare that the election was stolen from Trump, together with throughout Sunday’s sermon.

Locke has courted controversy together with his firebrand feedback, together with threatening to show members of his church for being “witches.” In the February 13 sermon, Locke informed the gang that he had the names of six witches and that three have been within the viewers.

And in January, Locke organized a burning of Harry Potter and Twilight books in addition to different gadgets on the church.

Newsweek reached out to the Global Vision Bible Church for remark.