‘Probably more to go in this sell-off’: US rate rise fears trigger ASX slump

Fears the United States may increase rates of interest as quickly as March despatched the Australian sharemarket tumbling into “correction” territory, wiping billions from superannuation balances and signalling the period of low-cost borrowing is ending.

With international monetary markets reeling over the specter of rising inflation, the Australian sharemarket dropped 1.8 per cent on Thursday and entered a technical correction – which refers to a fall of 10 per cent from a current peak.

The Fed’s plan to start out elevating rates of interest from March has spooked traders, sending share costs sharply decrease. Credit:Bloomberg

Thursday’s fall means greater than $200 billion in worth been wiped from the ASX since final August.

The sharp falls, which hit high-flying expertise shares hardest but in addition affected blue-chip names, have been sparked by the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it might begin mountaineering rates of interest on the earth’s largest economic system in March, in what may very well be a vital turning level for world markets.