Probe Agency NIA To Investigate Bangladeshi Terror Group’s Bhopal Module Case

The terrorists didn’t radicalise native youth in Bhopal.

Bhopal:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Bhopal terror module case the place six males, 4 of them Bangladeshis and two from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, had been arrested by the MP Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). They had been allegedly making an attempt to radicalise native youth to hold out terror actions throughout the nation however didn’t recruit anybody from Bhopal.

On March 12, 4 males, all Bangladeshi nationals, had been arrested following raids by the ATS groups at a rented lodging within the congested Aishbagh space of the state capital.

Top police officers mentioned accused Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmad (24), Zahuruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Jainul Abdin alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain had been a part of a JMB plot to develop a sleeper cell for finishing up anti-national actions in India, together with in MP, sooner or later.

“They were trying to radicalise local youths in Jihadist ideology, to develop a remote control sleeper cell for carrying out anti-national activities in MP and other parts of the country,” a senior official mentioned.

Despite a number of makes an attempt, these alleged JMB Jihadists had didn’t strike a correct reference to native youths and had been unable to recruit anybody from Bhopal. The accused (all of them had been college dropouts) hailing from Tangail and Chandpur districts of Bangladesh had been utilizing e-books and the darknet to speak.

When native publishers refused to publish their extremist Islamic literature, the Bangladeshi males began printing the ebooks and binding them into small books within the rented room itself.

A senior official advised NDTV that the inputs from locals helped them to catch the accused.

Before coming to Bhopal three months again, they spent a very long time furthering their extremist and subversive plans in Assam, West Bengal, and Saharanpur-Deoband in West Uttar Pradesh, the police mentioned.