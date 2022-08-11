Probe Agency Seizes Rs 5 Lakh From Arrested Jharkhand Congress MLA’s House

Jharkhand MLAs money seizure case: West Bengal Police had arrested 3 Congress legislators on July 31..

Kolkata:

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday performed a raid on the residence of one of many three arrested Jharkhand MLAs in reference to the probe into the money seizure case and recovered Rs 5 lakh and an SUV from there, a senior officer of the company mentioned.

A CID crew raided the residence of Irfan Ansari at Jamtara in Jharkhand and spoke to the politician’s relations.

“This SUV was used to bring Rs 75 lakh in cash from Kolkata. We have got CCTV footage from the city’s Lalbazar area. This is part of a bigger conspiracy. We have also seized Rs 5 lakh (in cash) during the raid at Ansari’s residence,” the officer mentioned.

Apart from Ansari, the West Bengal Police had arrested on July 31 two different Congress MLAs – Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – after seizing Rs 49 lakh in money from the automotive by which they had been travelling.

After taking up the investigation, the CID arrested businessman Mahendra Agarwal, who had allegedly provided the seized money to the three MLAs.

The Congress, which is part of the JMM-led authorities in Jharkhand, alleged that the BJP was attempting to topple the Hemant Soren authorities by providing Rs 10 crore every and a ministerial berth to MLAs.

The Congress has additionally dragged within the identify of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within the alleged conspiracy, however these allegations had been rubbished by the BJP, which claimed that the grand previous celebration was attempting to cover its personal corruption after the money was discovered.

