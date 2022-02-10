Probe of Trump records handling sought

The United States’ National Archives and Records Administration has requested the Justice Department to research former president Donald Trump’s dealing with of White House data, the Washington Post studies.

The National Archives mentioned it retrieved 15 packing containers of official supplies from Trump’s Florida resort and that aides to the previous president have been on the lookout for extra.

Officials from the National Archives suspected Trump might have violated legal guidelines concerning the dealing with of presidency paperwork and so they contacted the Justice Department, the Post reported on Wednesday, citing two individuals acquainted with the matter.

It was not but clear whether or not the Justice Department will examine, the Post mentioned.

The Justice Department didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Reuters.

The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of written communications associated to the president’s official duties.