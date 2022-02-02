‘Problem’ with reporter’s case against 10

A ten News journalist attempting to take the community and its star political editor to court docket might have bother doing so with out important assist.

More than $17,000 has been raised for a struggle chest for 10 News press gallery journalist Tegan George’s battle in opposition to the community and its star political editor, Peter van Onselen.

George lodged paperwork with the Federal Court on Monday by which she accused van Onselen of undermining and humiliating her whereas the pair labored collectively at 10’s Parliament House bureau — claims van Onselen denies.

Canberra-based George, who has been on go away since July final 12 months, is claiming the community breached “general protections” underneath the Fair Work Act, however taking the matter to court docket might be a “problem” based on these near her.

A fundraising web page arrange by creator Sally Rugg, which goals to lift $150,000 for George’s authorized battle, declares the “significant price tag” related to taking the declare to the Federal Court “is a problem in and of itself”.

“Like most individuals, Tegan doesn’t have the means to participate in a legal process alone, so her friends and I have persuaded her to let me put a call out to the public for help,” the fundraiser reads.

“Peter van Onselen, who is named in Tegan’s case against Network 10, has had a long career in the media and politics. He worked for Tony Abbott in John Howard’s ministry, before working for A Current Affair and then becoming a host on Sky News for seven years.

“He is a contributing editor at The Australian. For the last three years he’s been the political editor at Network 10, where he was Tegan’s boss.”

According to the fundraising web page, the cash raised will “help with Tegan’s legal costs, including paying for her legal team at Maurice Blackburn, barrister fees and court costs”.

“Unfortunately, taking a claim to the Federal Court comes with a significant price tag. This is a problem in and of itself that we believe should be fixed in the long term,” George’s mates wrote within the fundraiser.

“While the problem remains, however, we think we can all agree that a person should not bankrupt themselves to access the legal system and seek justice via the courts.

“Tegan’s friends and I truly believe there are likely dozens if not hundreds of people who’d like to help Tegan take her claim to the federal court.”

They wrote that George “hasn’t been able to work for the past seven months and has already accrued almost $40,000 in legal costs trying to have the matter resolved privately in Fair Work (which does not include the generous pro-bono work already done by Marque Lawyers)”.

By 1pm on Wednesday, greater than $17,000 had been raised.

News.com.au reported on Tuesday that Network 10 is listed as a defendant and that George is being represented by one of many nation’s main employment legislation barristers, Josh Bornstein.

The legislation agency advised information.com.au they weren’t commenting on the matter at this stage.

Walkley Award profitable reporter for Four Corners, Louise Milligan, wrote on social media: “Hoping Tegan George is OK. Without commenting on the particular circumstances here, it’s always difficult for women to take on their employer in these sorts of cases. When it’s as high-profile as this, it’s a huge undertaking.”

Former Network 10 newsreader Tracey Spicer wrote: “It’s incredibly difficult for one woman to stand up against a TV network. Scared the crap out of me when I did it back in 2006.

“Again, without commenting on the particular allegations – that’s a matter for the court – Tegan George is courageous.”

Van Onselen, who additionally works for The Australian newspaper, got here underneath hearth final week when he printed a column within the nationwide broadsheet vital of outgoing Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.

Tame had earlier within the day refused to smile throughout a gathering with Prime Minister Scott Morrison — an act van Onselen described as juvenile.

He was criticised by The Project host Carrie Bickmore and The Guardian’s Amy Remeikis in an explosive phase and has since conceded the column was pointless.

“On reflection, I also think it was also probably unnecessary for me to bother to write the opinion piece – I can just think it,” he advised the Critical Line Item podcast.

A Network 10 spokesperson advised information.com.au: “As this is an employee matter, we will not be commenting.”