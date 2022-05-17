Proctor High School Football Player Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault

PROCTOR, Minn. (WCCO) – A Proctor High School soccer participant has pleaded responsible to sexually assaulting a teammate final September.

Alec John Baney appeared at an grownup certification listening to in St. Louis County on Tuesday, however his case will keep in juvenile court docket based mostly on an settlement between the 2 events, CBS 3 reports.

He was charged with third-degree legal sexual conduct in January. Documents say that after the incident, Baney stated “I did it…I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”

Baney, who was 17 on the time, held down the 15-year-old sufferer with the assistance of others and eliminated his pants outdoors the Proctor soccer locker room, in keeping with court docket paperwork. Baney then penetrated the sufferer with the deal with of a bathroom plunger, the petition stated.

Photos and movies of the assault circulated by way of Snapchat.

The Proctor Police Department obtained a report of a sexual assault at the highschool and began an investigation in September. The soccer season was then canceled and the case was handed over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. During the investigation, coach Derek Parendo resigned after 13 years, saying he had been “targeted” amid the scandal.

Baney is due again in court docket on June 20.