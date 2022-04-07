Procure Every Paddy Grain From Telangana Farmers: KCR’s Daughter To Centre

The central authorities will not be procuring paddy from the farmers of Telangana, stated Okay Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntala Kavitha attacked the Centre for going again on its promise of shopping for paddy from the farmers of Telangana. The authorities shouldn’t create a state of affairs of confrontation once more with the farmers by refusing to buy paddy, stated Ms Kavitha, who can be Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter.

“The central government is not procuring paddy from the farmers of Telangana, whereas, earlier the central government had promised that every grain of paddy would be fully procured. The BJP government at the Center has now refused the purchase, flouting the promise,” she stated.

About 61 lakh farmers of the state have taken to the streets in protest.

Former Member of Parliament Kavitha warned the Centre that if it didn’t take note of the emotions of the farmers of the state, they’d be compelled to agitate on the streets of Delhi. “The whole country knows that if the farmers, once again sit on the streets of Delhi, then the central government will have to bow down and eventually listen to the farmers,” she stated. She demanded that the way in which central authorities buys the whole paddy from Punjab, in the identical means, as the whole paddy from the farmers of Telangana too.

Praising the imaginative and prescient of Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Ms Kavitha stated that it’s the results of the schemes being run by the TRS authorities within the curiosity of the farmers that the manufacturing of paddy has doubled within the state. But the anti-Telangana insurance policies of the central authorities can hinder the event of Telangana. She additional stated that the central authorities is repeatedly treating Telangana with step-motherly habits.

She additionally stated that the BJP authorities claiming to double the revenue of farmers by 2022, whereas three months have handed for the reason that begin of 2022. The BJP authorities ought to inform when the farmer’s revenue will likely be doubled. Far from doubling farmers’ revenue attributable to rising inflation on daily basis, debt and expenditure have doubled.