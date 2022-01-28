Producer’s call for ‘support’ for Grace Tame

An award-winning producer has known as on Australians to “stand up and support” Grace Tame, after she left an Australian Open occasion abruptly earlier than it began final evening.

Ms Tame was a visitor on the Australian Open’s Inspirational Series dinner highlighting girls’s achievements final evening – however reportedly left the occasion abruptly earlier than it began to observe Dylan Alcott play within the males’s quad finals.

The Age reviews she left the occasion quarter-hour after arriving – and earlier than the dinner formally started – with out talking to anybody moreover Tennis Australia officers. A spokesman for TA mentioned Ms Tame instructed him she was feeling uncomfortable, so left.

The outgoing Australian of the Year made headlines this week after images blew up on social media of an occasion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the Lodge on Tuesday.

In the now-viral footage, Ms Tame, an advocate and survivor of kid sexual assault, selected to not smile and pretend it – main conservative critics to label her behaviour “immature” and “embarrassing, for her”.

Ms Papandrea, the dinner’s keynote speaker, instructed The Age Ms Tame wanted help, not criticism.

“We need to stand up and support her, support her in the way that she’s supported thousands and thousands of women and men,” she mentioned, including it was outrageous Ms Tame was being criticised for not smiling on the PM.

“Her job as an activist is to talk truth to power and so she must. We rely on people like Grace to help make real chance and she has made real change, she’s made institutional change.”

Ms Tame later attended the wheelchair tennis final of her Australian of the Year successor Dylan Alcott, along with her fiance Max Heerey.

In response to Ms Tame leaving the dinner early, Mr Heerey mentioned, “We thought we had time to do both, but that wasn’t the case.”

“We are at the tennis to support Dylan, which was a choice over a speaking event,” he added.

It comes as Mr Morrison broke his silence on the controversy, suggesting throughout an interview on 4BC this morning that Ms Tame has had “a terrible life … ordeal”.

While the PM didn’t deny he felt disrespected, he famous he had greeted Ms Tame with civility.

Unprompted, he then famous that the main focus of the day was presupposed to be about this yr’s finalists, not Ms Tame.

He then prompt Ms Tame had skilled nice difficulties, calling her “a passionate person who’s raised important issues”.

“She’s had a terrible life … ord … a terrible life … um you know things happened to her ordeals, the abuse. It’s just awful,” he mentioned.

“And I know a lot of Australians, me included, you know, support her efforts to ensure that these issues can be raised and addressed.”