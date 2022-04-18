Professional Runner Stephanie Bruce Ready To Run Boston Marathon One Last Time

BOSTON (CBS) — For one skilled runner, Monday’s race can be bittersweet. Stephanie Bruce final ran Boston in 2013 and this 12 months’s Boston Marathon can be her final.

Bruce discovered final 12 months, not lengthy after her mother died, that she has bicuspid valve illness, a congenital coronary heart situation.

Rather than threat her well being, she determined to finish her skilled operating profession, however not earlier than she ran Boston once more.

Bruce stated the information was initially crushing, however it’s now empowering.

“What an opportunity. I can script the last year of my running career and kind of go out with a bang and then hopefully, other athletes will decide hey, I am going to do that too, like celebrate what you’ve devoted your life to for 10-12 plus years,” stated Bruce.

She feels good and is wanting ahead to the race.

Her husband can even be operating the marathon.

You can watch dwell protection of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.