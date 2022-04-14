Professor Richard Robertson says it is difficult to predict how soon there will be another volcanic eruption

The content material initially appeared on: NBC SVG

One 12 months after the final explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano, Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Centre says it’s tough to foretell how quickly there will likely be one other eruption.

Professor Robertson was responding to a query posed on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Monday.

Professor Robertson mentioned it’s important that the Seismic Research Centre continues to watch the volcano carefully.

Monday’s Face to Face Program on NBC Radio was held to mirror on the primary anniversary of the April 2021 volcanic eruption.

