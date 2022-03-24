Program of reforms in Uzbekistan covers all spheres of life – President Mirziyoyev
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. The program of
reforms adopted in Uzbekistan covers all spheres of life, President
of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned on the opening ceremony of
the primary Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend stories.
“Uzbekistan is situated within the heart of the Central Asian
area, which connects North and South, West and East with essential
transit corridors as a consequence of its geographical location,” the president
mentioned. “While adopting a technique of motion, we selected the trail of
large-scale democratic reforms 5 years in the past.”
President Mirziyoyev added that this program of reforms covers
all spheres of lifetime of Uzbekistan and society, together with such
essential spheres as guaranteeing the rule of legislation, growth of
competitors, and resolute struggle in opposition to corruption.
The president careworn that initially, Uzbekistan started to
create favorable situations for entrepreneurship by eradicating all
obstacles that beforehand prevented traders from getting into the
Uzbek market and freely conducting the exercise there.
“We launched free conversion of the nationwide foreign money – the
sum and eliminated all restrictions on the repatriation of international
traders’ revenue in 2017,” President Mirziyoyev mentioned. “We have
launched a visa-free regime for residents of 90 international international locations
when getting into Uzbekistan to make sure a coverage of openness.”
The president careworn that residents of about 60 international locations had been
in a position to acquire a visa in a simplified method.
“Uzbekistan, based on these indicators, has reached the
standing of probably the most open nation within the area,” President
Mirziyoyev mentioned. “The trials brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the
present difficulties within the economic system and different issues that the
complete world has confronted in recent times train us to make non-standard
selections, work in new situations and obtain concrete
outcomes.”
The president mentioned that even in right this moment’s tough state of affairs in
the world, Uzbekistan is acknowledged as a peaceable and secure place to
dwell and work and nobody can deny this.
“We will additional intensify our efforts to create probably the most
snug and enticing situations for traders,” President
Mirziyoyev added.