Program of reforms in Uzbekistan covers all spheres of life – President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. The program of

reforms adopted in Uzbekistan covers all spheres of life, President

of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned on the opening ceremony of

the primary Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend stories.

“Uzbekistan is situated within the heart of the Central Asian

area, which connects North and South, West and East with essential

transit corridors as a consequence of its geographical location,” the president

mentioned. “While adopting a technique of motion, we selected the trail of

large-scale democratic reforms 5 years in the past.”

President Mirziyoyev added that this program of reforms covers

all spheres of lifetime of Uzbekistan and society, together with such

essential spheres as guaranteeing the rule of legislation, growth of

competitors, and resolute struggle in opposition to corruption.

The president careworn that initially, Uzbekistan started to

create favorable situations for entrepreneurship by eradicating all

obstacles that beforehand prevented traders from getting into the

Uzbek market and freely conducting the exercise there.

“We launched free conversion of the nationwide foreign money – the

sum and eliminated all restrictions on the repatriation of international

traders’ revenue in 2017,” President Mirziyoyev mentioned. “We have

launched a visa-free regime for residents of 90 international international locations

when getting into Uzbekistan to make sure a coverage of openness.”

The president careworn that residents of about 60 international locations had been

in a position to acquire a visa in a simplified method.

“Uzbekistan, based on these indicators, has reached the

standing of probably the most open nation within the area,” President

Mirziyoyev mentioned. “The trials brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the

present difficulties within the economic system and different issues that the

complete world has confronted in recent times train us to make non-standard

selections, work in new situations and obtain concrete

outcomes.”

The president mentioned that even in right this moment’s tough state of affairs in

the world, Uzbekistan is acknowledged as a peaceable and secure place to

dwell and work and nobody can deny this.

“We will additional intensify our efforts to create probably the most

snug and enticing situations for traders,” President

Mirziyoyev added.