Progress on project for modernization of Uzbekistan’s Fergana Oil Refinery unveiled (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Uzbek Sanoat

Energetika Guruhi (SEG) oil and fuel firm has unveiled the

present progress on the undertaking to modernize the Fergana Oil

Refinery, the corporate informed Trend.

“As of immediately, 16.9 % of engineering has been accomplished

underneath the EPC contract, 15.12 % of procurement, 19.8 %

of development (boiler home, website No.1 – earthworks, pouring

concrete foundations) throughout the framework of modernization,” the

firm experiences.

The firm famous that the present manufacturing capability of the

plant is 4.5 million tons of oil, and the workload is not more than

1 million tons. After the modernization, it’s deliberate to extend

the workload to 2 million tons, via the introduction of recent

sorts of merchandise into the manufacturing line.

It was additionally famous {that a} whole of $389 million have been attracted

for the modernization of the plant.

“After the modernization of the plant, we plan to provide

hydrogen fuel, Euro 5 motor gasoline, aviation gas for jet A-1 fuel

turbine engines, Euro 5 diesel gas, base oils, motor oils, gear

oil, industrial oils,” the corporate acknowledged.

This 12 months SEG acquired a one hundred pc stake within the Fergana Oil

Refinery. The firm intends to modernize the plant and double its

manufacturing capability over the subsequent two years.