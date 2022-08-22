Progress on project for modernization of Uzbekistan’s Fergana Oil Refinery unveiled (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Uzbek Sanoat
Energetika Guruhi (SEG) oil and fuel firm has unveiled the
present progress on the undertaking to modernize the Fergana Oil
Refinery, the corporate informed Trend.
“As of immediately, 16.9 % of engineering has been accomplished
underneath the EPC contract, 15.12 % of procurement, 19.8 %
of development (boiler home, website No.1 – earthworks, pouring
concrete foundations) throughout the framework of modernization,” the
firm experiences.
The firm famous that the present manufacturing capability of the
plant is 4.5 million tons of oil, and the workload is not more than
1 million tons. After the modernization, it’s deliberate to extend
the workload to 2 million tons, via the introduction of recent
sorts of merchandise into the manufacturing line.
It was additionally famous {that a} whole of $389 million have been attracted
for the modernization of the plant.
“After the modernization of the plant, we plan to provide
hydrogen fuel, Euro 5 motor gasoline, aviation gas for jet A-1 fuel
turbine engines, Euro 5 diesel gas, base oils, motor oils, gear
oil, industrial oils,” the corporate acknowledged.
This 12 months SEG acquired a one hundred pc stake within the Fergana Oil
Refinery. The firm intends to modernize the plant and double its
manufacturing capability over the subsequent two years.