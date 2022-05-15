Progressive Liberals can step up if they choose to

I do know he has extra spin than a whirling dervish however simply how gullible does Scott Morrison suppose the Australian inhabitants is? Several weeks in the past, he was telling us Anthony Albanese was pretending to be one thing that he wasn’t. Morrison additionally instructed us that, with him, what you see is what you get. Now, days earlier than the election, he tells us that his present bulldozer persona will probably be shelved and {that a} new Scott Morrison will emerge after the election, like a butterfly rising from a chrysalis. John Gray, Belrose If synchronised eye-rolling and head-shaking existed as a world sport, Australia’s feminine voters can be its world champions after listening to a strong middle-aged man desperately promising to alter his rusted-on modus operandi after the election. Sue Dyer, Downer (ACT) Thanks on your honesty, Scotty. Bulldozers are helpful on landfill ideas and for pulling down native vegetation. Not a lot use in parliament. Vann Cremer, Auburn The prime minister’s “change of approach” appears determined. He should know his goose is cooked. Unlike his chook. Scott Poynting, Newtown I ponder which marketing campaign focus group has suggested the PM to confess to being a bulldozer politician who will change his ways and be extra conciliatory? Was it the fourth property, the opinion polls, fearful cupboard members or the National Party, the growing cracks within the “mirror on the wall” or extra recommendation from Jen? Whatever the rationale, somebody ought to let him/them know {that a} “born again” politician is an Australian furphy. Graham Tooth, Kings Point

Sorry, Mr Morrison. Changing the best way you and your authorities do issues isn’t associated to the instances we’re in as a lot because the pores and skin you inhabit. Your tin ear, your bombastic outbursts and your cynical machinations are notorious nationally and on the world’s stage. Cleveland Rose, Dee Why From bulldozer to feather-duster in a single week? Brett Evans, Hunters Hill PM mistaken to maintain subs a secret Scott Morrison has managed to harass the voters in some ways, however one in all his most heinous acts have to be his deliberate failure to tell the Opposition chief about AUKUS (″⁣Labor not told of Biden’s bipartisan demand for AUKUS″⁣, May 14). He apparently ignored a request by the US that each political events learn of the possible submarine deal. Why did he then ignore this requirement? Bad manners? Spite? Basic lack of integrity? Nola Tucker, Kiama Peter Hartcher outlines the intense secrecy across the AUKUS deal. But can somebody please clarify why secrecy was wanted a few deal that was publicly introduced a short while later, commits unprecedented quantities of our cash and can have an effect on generations of Australians? Isn’t that the form of choice that needs to be debated in parliament? Alexandra Barratt, Glebe

I believed that we had been ruled by a parliamentary democracy, and this requires trustworthy communication between events. There are, and have been, main worldwide implications (ie, with France) for Australia following this choice. All for a gotcha second in Scott Morrison re-election marketing campaign? Joy Pegler, Picnic Point It now emerges that Scott Morrison was deceitful over the submarine deal and AUKUS. In my opinion, anybody who’s now conscious of this newest data and continues to assist him is complicit in his abuse of energy. Graham Lum, North Rocks Payne-Wong success The clear winner within the debate between Marise Payne and Penny Wong was civil discourse (″⁣The Coalition is losing the debate on national security and China″⁣, May 14). While there have been political factors of distinction, these had been papered over by a shared sense of optimism. Missing was the macho kind of schoolyard male brawling that delivered all warmth however no gentle. This one debate demonstrated that ideological adversaries can categorical their views with out belittling or shirt-fronting their opponent. Trevor Somerville, Illawong Reform drug legal guidelines now

If anybody doubted the effectiveness of drug regulation reform they need to look to Portugal (Letters, May 14). All medicine had been decriminalised in 2000. Drug-induced deaths plummeted, HIV an infection dropped and drug use has declined amongst 15-24 12 months olds, these most vulnerable to initiating drug use. If we comply with Portugal, our courts and jails will probably be much less crowded and the drug barons will probably be unemployed. Decriminalisation is value making an attempt now as nothing else is working. Lindsay Somerville, Lindfield PM’s Holgate rant Your correspondent (Letters, May 14) provides us a telling listing of ScoMo’s misdeeds. I might add his tirade in opposition to Christine Holgate underneath the safety of parliamentary privilege as being probably the most pertinent indication that he’s unsuitable for any administration place anyplace. A mirrored image of the person’s character. This outburst alone is purpose to not vote for him. Gary Hare, Narrabeen Stuck within the Shark ages Fitz and I are usually on reverse ends of the spectrum over points, however I need to reward his excellent tirade in opposition to our morally bereft “great white shark”. Fitz’s Saturday column (“Greg, you and your Saudi support are a disgrace”, May 14) stated all of it, however why are different extra highly effective Australian and certainly world figures not bringing Greg Norman into line over this breakaway golf tour. Phil Johnson, Dee Why

I don’t at all times agree with Peter FitzSimons’ criticism of Greg Norman, however this time he’s completely spot-on. How can any sane individual suppose a deliberate assassination is only a mistake? I believe Greg Norman could have been out within the solar just a bit too lengthy. Peter Miniutti, Ashbury Health assist ailing The chaos in emergency departments has by no means been worse in my 50 years as a physician, however there’s silence from the most important events on well being (‴⁣⁣Not enough beds’: Eds ambulances in strife”, May 14). The sharp finish needs to be on restoring to 50 per cent the Commonwealth contribution to funding of the state-run public hospital system. The ALP is dedicated to overlaying 50 per cent of the expansion however to not transferring the bottom from under 45 per cent. The Coalition has dedicated to neither. At 50:50, there’ll enough beds to permit ED to clear and ambulances to get again on the street. It will finish the unconscionable inequity between personal and public entry to well timed specialist care, both for important elective surgical procedure or for out-patient medical session for critical, persistent and sophisticated ailments. Chaos and inequity are curable, however it could take the balance-of-power teal independents, two of whom are excellent mid-career medical doctors, to jot down the script. Graeme Stewart, Palm Beach Future and previous differ Your correspondent (Letters, May 14) is predicting the long run by extending the tendencies of the previous. We now know that residing requirements should enhance in growing international locations and for deprived Australians similtaneously a discount in web consumption. Scientists and engineers all over the world are growing the round economic system which might reverse many earlier tendencies, emissions discount being on the prime of an extended listing. Any chief suggesting we should always revert to the place we had been earlier than COVID is taking us down the mistaken path. David Hind, Neutral Bay

Biloela: it’s time Vote Labor to make sure the Murugappan household can return safely to their house in Biloela. Don’t allow them to down. Judy Copeland, Willoughby Could Scott Morrison’s new-found empathy please prolong to right away releasing the traumatised Murugappan household again to Biloela? Vicky Marquis, Glebe New chapter Richard Glover’s musing on literature within the trendy period (“Banning books is a bloody terrible idea”, May 14) was spot-on. The titles he talked about instantly summoned up these gems from the previous. As a retired trainer, I wish to know the way the trendy cohort can extract the advantageous particulars of human interplay from the kind of books which appear to be the “modern” development. Carolyn Van der Veen, Bonny Hills

Scot-cha query Your correspondent (Letters, May 14) needs for a Scott-free Australia subsequent Sunday. We respectfully ask him to switch his want — ScoMo-free maybe? The Scotts (Peter & Jean), Killcare Lazy on Albanese Bravo, Con Vaitsas (Letters, May 14). Seppo Ranki, Glenhaven The digital view

