Project hosts slam ‘ridiculous’ ban on Aussies

Steve Price has piped up after Australia’s removing from the EU whitelist, however the drama is perhaps all smoke, no hearth for some Aussies.

Aussies seeking to take a European vacation might need to place their long-awaited plans on ice after a brand new ruling threw a spanner within the works for plenty of international locations.

The European Union has named Australia, Canada and Argentina as excessive threat — eradicating all three from their journey ‘white list’ amid the most recent Omicron surge.

The European Council suggested member states to dam guests from Australia, which it singled out as a “Covid danger zone” attributable to surging Omicron case numbers.

It means Aussies will probably face restrictions for non-essential journey. The US additionally now charges as Australia high-risk, even warning its residents in opposition to coming right here.

The US has since suggested residents to keep away from Australia due to Covid-19 — by slapping a “Do Not Travel” Level 4 advisory on the nation “due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions”. The advisory comes despite the fact that vacationers will not be but allowed in.

Italy, Greece and Cyprus, then again, have relaxed restrictions on Aussies arriving.

The determination put the wind up The Project panel on Monday evening, with mainstay provocateur Steve Price throwing in his two cents.

“Fancy these (people) over there callings us dirty, filthy, Aussie Covid carriers,” co-host Price piped up.

Peter van Onselen crunched the information and labored out plenty of international locations deeming Australia “dangerous” in reality had day by day case numbers far larger than Down Under.

“On the numbers, it’s ridiculous,” he stated. “Not only in overall terms for the size of the population have they had been two and three times as many cases but even on current daily cases related to population size, European countries like France, Spain and Italy all are having more cases per day than we are.

“So are they advising their citizens to don’t go to Australia, and are they also saying leave Europe, leave your own country.”

However, chief govt of Flight Centre Graham Turner, believes the the removing from the EU’s whitelist may have “minimal effect on vaccinated Australians travelling to Europe”.

“Each EU country has their own protocols and if you are vaccinated most do not require pre-departure testing and isolation at arrival,” he stated, through The Guardian.

“I believe the indications are that within three to six weeks Australians will be able to fly to North America and UK/Europe without pre-departure tests and tourists will be able to fly here under the same conditions.”

Currently, per inhabitants, Australia is recording one of many highest Covid-19 charges on the earth, simply behind France. But regardless of the rising figures — Australia has among the many lowest loss of life charges on the earth whereas the USA has the very best.

As predicted, the airline trade is copping the brunt of continually shifting journey tips.

Following WA Premier Mark McGowan’s announcement to increase the state’s border restrictions, Qantas introduced the service would slash its schedule from February 5 to the tip of March by 10 per cent.

In a press release issued by the airline, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated the continued state of affairs within the west is “deeply concerning”.

“The border situation in WA is deeply concerning. February 5 was supposedly ‘locked in’ to give certainty,” Mr Joyce stated in a press release on Friday.

“Tens of thousands of people booked travel on that basis and we brought a lot of our people back to work on that basis. Removing that certainty with no new timeline for when the border will reopen is a real blow not just for travel but for Australia as a whole.

“Other states have forged ahead despite the challenges that Omicron presented because they know this virus isn’t going away. The rest of the country is focused on getting through this but WA is still playing for time, despite people doing the right thing and getting vaccinated.

“The question is what it will take for them to open. It’s very hard, as a business, to deal with this level of uncertainty.”

Macquarie Research analysts stated the Omicron variant and unfold throughout Australia had dented home restoration. But the excellent news is that whereas 2022 was tipped to be the restoration 12 months for the journey trade, the present variant will probably be a speedhump solely briefly.

“We are hopeful that this is a passing phase,” wrote Macquarie Securities’ David Fabris and Gabrielle Emerick.

“The delayed recovery will take a bite out of second half full-year 2022 earnings, with the domestic cost base fully loaded in late 2021 to be ready to fly with the expected snap back in travel demand.”