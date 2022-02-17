Project stars break down over heartbreaking story

One tragic real-life story on The Project final evening left the whole panel overcome with emotion and combating again tears.

The panellists on The Project had been overcome with emotion throughout Wednesday evening’s episode after a heartbreaking story about two mother and father who had misplaced their extremely proficient son simply two weeks in the past.

Queensland couple Ian Brennell and Amanda Brierley misplaced their 12-year-old son Kyan Pennell on January 31 in a freak accident on their rural property when he was caught between a gate and a automobile trailer. Despite each effort to save lots of him, he died of his extreme accidents.

News of his loss of life made headlines round Australia – which prompted his mom Amanda to attempt to “change his legacy” and let the general public learn about her son’s life, moderately than his loss of life.

“We knew that Kyan was so much more than just the news headlines,” she said on The Project.

Kyan was additionally an extremely proficient musician, who had taught himself to play piano by watching YouTube tutorials within the months earlier than his loss of life.

He would play complicated classical items to his proud mother and father, leaving them surprised at his abilities: “My heart would just explode – who is this child?” stated Amanda.

After his loss of life, Kyan’s mother and father made a shocking discovery in his room: An train guide full of musical notes – a composition he’d written himself. They had no thought he was even capable of write music but.

“After I found that piece, I knew that we had to hear it. Neither of us can read music, and we don’t know many musicians,” stated Amanda, who put the decision out on Facebook for somebody to assist play her son’s last composition.

Many heeded the decision – amongst them, singer Delta Goodrem, and members of a number of skilled orchestras, who recorded the attractive piece of music for Kyan’s mother and father to listen to for the primary time:

“I put my hand over my mouth and just cried, because it was like a little part of him had just come to life a little bit,” stated Amanda of listening to her son’s music come to life.

“It was like hearing a little bit of his mind again.”

Kyan’s self-penned unfinished symphony was performed at his funeral final Sunday, with members of the Sydney, Melbourne and Queensland Symphony Orchestras dialling in to carry out it.

The extremely shifting story – and the unbelievably uncooked grief of Kyan’s mother and father – struck a chord with each viewers and the panel on The Project final evening, who had been all visibly emotional because the story completed.

“That’s such an incredible story. Obviously there’s still so much grief there, and that’s going to carry on for such a long time,” stated Peter Helliar, choking again tears. “The commitment to turn Kyan’s life into a celebration is really beautiful.”

“It’s a beautiful piece of music,” stated panellist Rachel Corbett.

A GoFundMe has been set as much as help Kyan’s household as they mourn the lack of their son.