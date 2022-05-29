Projects Worth Rs 1,34,200 Crore Being Implemented In North-East: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned North-East to get massive ticket infrastructure initiatives

Guwahati:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday mentioned the Government is implementing varied rail, street and air connectivity initiatives value Rs 1,34,200 crore within the North-East.

Addressing the ‘Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence’ conclave right here, she mentioned the Union authorities has been pumping in big cash in creating plenty of infrastructure initiatives all through the area.

“We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast,” Ms Sitharaman mentioned.

Government can also be creating 4,000 km of roads within the area at a complete value of Rs 58,000 crore, she added.

“There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore,” the Finance Minister mentioned.

She, nevertheless, didn’t point out the completion interval of those initiatives.