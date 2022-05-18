Promise aplenty at packed Hawkesbury meeting

If ever eager type college students and rusted-on trial watchers can faucet into a gathering, it’s Thursday’s large nine-race card at Hawkesbury.

Just as a rain-hit autumn begins to present approach to winter, a swarm of proficient and customarily untapped three-year-olds both make their debut or return to provincial ranks, with larger and bolder targets in sight.

There is a bumper card at Hawkesbury on Thursday. Credit:Getty

Heading the invoice is a Maiden Plate over 1100m which may effectively show a severe type reference for larger Saturday races within the winter.

And as if they’d an enormous circle across the calendar within the steady kitchen, thrilling Randwick-based three-year-old Diamond Flare heads the returning brigade, precisely one 12 months after he made his debut in a high-quality two-year-old maiden on the Kensington monitor.