Promise aplenty at packed Hawkesbury meeting
If ever eager type college students and rusted-on trial watchers can faucet into a gathering, it’s Thursday’s large nine-race card at Hawkesbury.
Just as a rain-hit autumn begins to present approach to winter, a swarm of proficient and customarily untapped three-year-olds both make their debut or return to provincial ranks, with larger and bolder targets in sight.
Heading the invoice is a Maiden Plate over 1100m which may effectively show a severe type reference for larger Saturday races within the winter.
And as if they’d an enormous circle across the calendar within the steady kitchen, thrilling Randwick-based three-year-old Diamond Flare heads the returning brigade, precisely one 12 months after he made his debut in a high-quality two-year-old maiden on the Kensington monitor.
That day, he completed below 5 lengths from speedster In The Congo who 4 months later captured the three-year-old function group 1 Golden Rose at Rosehill.
By prolific pace star Deep Field and out of a Statue Of Liberty mare, Diamond Flare has been gelded forward of his second profession begin and is coming again off two trials that had racegoers on their toes.
On a Heavy 8 floor, Diamond Flare careered away to win the second trial by practically six lengths, abandoning succesful Star Buyer and stablemate Wullinga Rufio who goes round within the opening race at Hawkesbury.
But there’ll be no scarcity of challengers to maintain him trustworthy.
Exciting All Too Hard gelding The Rockwell Scale additionally resumes for simply his second begin behind two dominant trial wins; whereas two different first-up trial winners, Shirshov and Glacier Queen, may additionally command severe market assist.