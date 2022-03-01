‘Propaganda’: Action star’s pro-Russia post

Action star Steven Seagal, who was personally given a Russian passport by Vladimir Putin, has expressed his tackle the state of affairs in Ukraine.

Action star Steven Seagal – who was banned from Ukraine for 5 years in 2017 after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the actor a Russian passport – has spoken out in regards to the Ukrainian battle, saying he seems at either side “as one family”.

“Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine,” the actor advised Fox News Digital as reported by the New York Post.

“I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

“My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live and thrive together in peace,” the 69-year-old added.

The Under Siege star was appointed as a particular envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States by the Russian Foreign Ministry in 2018.

The unpaid gig would “facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including co-operation in culture, arts, public news and youth exchanges,” in response to the company.

Stream the most recent information on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine reside & on demand on Flash. 25+ information channels in 1 place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends 31 October, 2022 >

In 2021, Seagal was formally inducted into the Pro-Putin A Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth political celebration at a ceremony.

He was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, and defended Russia management for its annexation of Crimea in 2014, calling Putin “one of the great living world leaders”.

Months after he was granted Russian citizenship and personally offered with a passport by Mr Putin, Ukraine deemed the Hard to Kill actor a risk to nationwide safety and banned him from the nation for 5 years.

Seagal’s citizenship was presupposed to be an indication of bettering relations between the US and Russia.

Both Seagal and Mr Putin follow martial arts and have attended a number of occasions collectively throughout his visits to Russia.

Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine final week, wreaking havoc throughout the Eastern European nation.

While actual demise tolls are unclear, a whole bunch of civilians have been reported killed, together with at the least 16 kids.

Hundreds of 1000’s have already fled the violence to neighbouring nations, inflicting a large refugee disaster in Europe.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.