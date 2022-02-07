Propose Day: 5 posts on what not to do when proposing to the love of your life

Valentine’s Week has begun and after Rose Day, which is well known on February 7, individuals are all geared as much as have fun Propose Day. Celebrated on February 8, that is the day on which individuals specific their emotions and like to that particular somebody of their life. There are additionally some who take this chance to pop the massive query about marriage. Now, in case you are planning the identical, then the Internet is full of numerous movies that will offer you a tip or two on how to take action. Alongside, there are additionally these posts that present what to not do when proposing to the love of your life. Here, we’ve got collected some such posts that present what you need to completely keep away from doing.

Here’s a video that ended on a cheerful word, however that is one thing you clearly don’t need to do – except you need to get invited to the police station.

Then there’s this marriage proposal that one can’t – and possibly gained’t – need to beat. It exhibits how a person pretended to be lifeless to suggest to his girlfriend. Let that sink in!

And, right here’s one more instance of what to not do on Propose Day. This video exhibits how a person staged a pretend police chase, with the assistance of the division, to share his emotions. The video went viral again in 2016 and created loads of controversy.

“What’s the worst proposal story you’ve ever heard?” requested a Reddit person. And, that is what a person shared.

“Heard about a fella from my school that supposedly proposed at his soon to be wife’s grandma’s funeral. He thought it was a nice act to let her see it, or her spirit I guess. Kinda makes sense if you believe in that stuff. But really just seems like quite a crappy experience imo,” they wrote.

This Redditor shared a narrative of how their proposal plan went sideways and it’s possible you’ll need to take notes. “I had gotten the ring, and was thinking about the logistics of where in our apartment, I could hide it that she wouldn’t stumble across it. I wanted to make a big presentation of the whole thing and was trying to come up with a good plan. My mom was with me at the time because I value her opinions when it comes to jewelry, and she said, ‘you know, sometimes it’s more memorable to make an average moment special, then to make an event out of it.’ So when I got home, I started changing clothes, and the GF came home. I dropped down on one knee and gave her the box. She lost it. That’s when I realized I had not yet put on pants,” they wrote.

Are questioning which days are there on Valentine’s Week? Well, it begins with Rose Day celebrated on February 7 after which the following day, February 8, is Propose Day. On February 9 folks have fun Chocolate Day and on February 10 Teddy Day. As for February 11 and February 12, folks observe Promise Day and Hug Day, respectively. February 13 is reserved for Kiss Day. And as most know, the week ends with Valentine’s Day celebrated on February 14.

What are your ideas on these posts? What are your plans for Propose Day? Are you planning to make it a particular one?