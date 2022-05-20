Prosecutor asks for life sentence for Russian war crimes soldier

Ukrainian prosecutors on Thursday requested {that a} Russian soldier, who testified that he shot a civilian on an officer’s orders, obtain a life sentence.

Vadim Shishimarin, going through the primary struggle crimes trial because the begin of the struggle in Ukraine, was accused of taking pictures a 62-year-old man within the head via an open automotive window in a village within the northeastern Sumy area on February 28, 4 days into the invasion.

Shishimarin, who has pleaded responsible to the fees, testified Thursday that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his sufferer’s widow to forgive him.

The 21-year-old soldier advised a court docket in Kyiv that the officer insisted the Ukrainian man, who was talking on his cellphone, may pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

Looking subdued, the Russian sergeant mentioned he at first disobeyed his rapid commanding officer’s order to shoot the unarmed civilian however had no different selection however to observe the order when it was repeated forcefully by one other officer.

On Thursday, he requested the sufferer’s widow, who additionally appeared within the trial, to forgive him for what he did.

“I realise that you can’t forgive me, but I’m pleading you for forgiveness,” Shishimarin mentioned.

The girl, Kateryna Shelipova, mentioned her 62-year-old husband, Oleksandr Shelipov, bought out to verify what was happening when gunshots rang simply exterior their dwelling.

When the taking pictures ceased shortly after, she walked out and located her husband shot lifeless simply exterior their dwelling.

Shelipova advised the court docket that Shishimarin deserves a life sentence for killing her husband however added that she wouldn’t thoughts if he’s exchanged as a part of a attainable prisoner swap with Russia for the surrendered Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol.

The prosecutor requested for a life sentence for Shishimarin and the trial adjourned till Friday.

Shishimarin, a captured member of a Russian tank unit, is being prosecuted beneath a piece of the Ukrainian prison code that addresses the legal guidelines and customs of struggle.

As the inaugural war-crimes case in Ukraine, Shishimarin’s prosecution was being watched carefully.

Investigators have been amassing proof of attainable struggle crimes to convey earlier than the International Criminal Court in The Hague.