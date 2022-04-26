Prosecutor: New Jersey man working for Hezbollah eyed US targets for terror attack

A prosecutor informed jurors in a gap assertion Monday {that a} New Jersey software program developer was actually a highly trained terrorist scoping out US landmarks for assault from 2000 to 2005.

Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, New Jersey, had a double id whereas he labored for Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization, able to assault Americans at in style areas if Iran was attacked by the US, stated Assistant US Attorney Samuel Adelsberg.

By day, Saab was a software program engineer working for know-how corporations who slot in sufficient that he turned a US citizen, the prosecutor stated.

By evening, he was “a terrorist and spy” scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, DC, and overseas in France, Turkey and the Czech Republic, Adelsberg stated.

Saab was arrested in July 2019 after being questioned throughout 11 classes over a number of weeks with FBI brokers.

Saab’s lawyer, Marlon Kirton, stated all of the proof within the case was from Saab himself and couldn’t be thought of dependable.

And he claimed that Hezbollah had by no means attacked Americans within the United States.

In court docket paperwork, investigators stated Saab informed brokers he took pictures of buildings and areas together with Quincy Market and the Prudential Center in Boston and the Capitol Building, Congress and the White House in Washington, DC A video of Fenway Park was recovered from one in every of Saab’s digital units.

Adelsberg stated the targets researched by Saab included Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Terminal, all three New York space airports, the Brooklyn, Triborough and George Washington bridges and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels connecting New Jersey to Manhattan, amongst different areas.

“On paper, he lived a normal life when in reality he was a sleeper agent for Hezbollah,” he stated.

Besides surveillance actions within the United States, Adelsberg stated Saab additionally operated overseas after becoming a member of Hezbollah in 1996.

He stated Saab tried to kill a person he later understood to be a suspected Israeli spy by pointing a weapon on the particular person at shut vary, however the firearm jammed.

Saab can also be going through a wedding fraud cost for allegedly marrying a co-conspirator in 2012 underneath false pretenses. Saab’s lawyer didn’t contest that cost.

Saab has pleaded not responsible to expenses together with offering materials assist to a international terrorist group, conspiracy, receiving military-type coaching from a international terrorist group, illegal procurement of citizenship to facilitate worldwide terrorism and citizenship utility fraud.

The most severe cost carries a most potential penalty of 25 years in jail, although the costs collectively carry potential penalties of over 100 years in jail.

