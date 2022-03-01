Prosecutor who jailed Selebi, Pistorius appointed new anti-corruption tsar for NPA | News24

Advocate Andrea Johnson is seen within the High Court. (Herman Verwey, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Advocate Andrea Johnson has been appointed the brand new head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID).

Johnson will assume her new position from Tuesday.

Hermione Cronje, the outgoing ID boss, introduced her resignation in December final yr.

In a press release launched on Monday night, the Presidency mentioned Johnson stepped into the position “at an important time in the country’s effort to act decisively against individuals involved in state capture and corruption”.

Johnson, who’s at the moment a senior deputy director within the NPA, performed a pivotal position within the prosecutions of former police chief Jackie Selebi and disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius. She has greater than 25 years’ expertise.

“She is currently serving on the NPA Task Force that is overseeing the implementation of the State Capture Report recommendations,” learn the assertion.

In 2018, she utilized for the NPA’s prime job, however Shamila Batohi was ultimately appointed. “Under the leadership of Adv. Hermione Cronje, since its establishment in 2019, the Investigating Directorate has enabled the NPA to more effectively prosecute state capture and other high-profile corruption cases,” mentioned Ramaphosa.

“Adv. Andrea Johnson will be expected to lead the Investigating Directorate into the next phase of its work as the people of South Africa look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book.

“In this regard, the Investigating Directorate will be capable of draw on the in depth info compiled by the State Capture Commission and is being strengthened by means of the allocation of extra assets.”

Ramaphosa made three other appointments in the Free State, the North West and the Western Cape “as a part of constructing the capability of the state within the combat towards crime and corruption”.

The appointments are: