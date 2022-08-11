Proteas endure tough day in the field against England Lions | Sport

Dan Lawrence struck a quick-fire 97 from as many balls as England Lions reached 279-3 on the finish of the second day towards the Proteas at Canterbury.

The 25-year-old, who has not performed for England this dwelling summer time, guided the Lions from 50-1 to 223-3 when he was caught out simply three runs wanting a century.

The Lions completed the second day trailing the Proteas’ first innings whole of 433 by 154 runs. Lawrence was well-supported, first by Dom Sibley, who hit 48, after which by Harry Brook, who completed the day unbeaten on 64.

It was a great restoration for the Lions after that they had barely let the match get away from them with the ball within the first innings, with the quantity eight Khaya Zondo (86), quantity 9 Kyle Verreynne (62) and quantity 10 Marco Jansen (54) all including considerably to the Proteas’ whole.

Duanne Olivier was the decide of the vacationers’ bowling assault, having returned to the worldwide scene in 2021 because of the expiration of the Kolpak system, and completed with two wickets for 39 from 10 overs.