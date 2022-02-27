Proteas look at 270-300 as good targets, eye Maharaj’s crucial role | Sport

Rassie van der Dussen walks again to the pavilion after his dismissal. (PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen stated a goal of between 270-300 will pose a problem for New Zealand within the second Test.

SA has a lead of 211, having gone to mattress on 140/5 on the finish of the third day on the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Van der Dussen expects Keshav Maharaj to play a job within the chase regardless of spin not being profitable on the Hagley Oval.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen stated a goal of between 270-300 within the second Test towards New Zealand in Christchurch could be ample to get spinner Keshav Maharaj into the sport.

Maharaj is the one front-line spinner in each groups and whereas he took 1/46 in his 16 overs, he gained flip and bounce that fearful New Zealand whereas additionally offering a component of management that allowed Proteas skipper Dean Elgar to rotate seamers on the different finish.

While the Hagley Oval is not recognized to assist spin, Maharaj tied down centurion Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell.

With SA making 140/5, they’ve a lead of 211 that is already previous the very best profitable fourth-innings complete chased down in Christchurch, which is Australia’s 201/3 in 2016.

“Anything around 270 or 280-plus will be decent and if we can emulate what we did with our tail-enders in the first innings and get close to the 300-mark, it’ll be a good place for us,” Van der Dussen stated.

“If we bat well and apply ourselves on day four so we can get into a position where we can put their bowlers under pressure is going to be a great position for us.

“That’ll give us an opportunity to get Keshav into the sport whereas seamers are being rotated whereas hoping the pitch deteriorates.”

That New Zealand bowled 12 maidens in the 53 overs, they hurled down to the visitors, while SA only bowled 13 in the 80 overs New Zealand faced.

It spoke to a level of control and discipline New Zealand exhibited through SA’s innings, even though Van der Dussen came out of his shell with his 85-ball 45 that was comfortably SA’s most fluent innings of the match.

Van der Dussen, who had an absorbing battle with Neil Wagner, who eventually got him out, gave New Zealand’s bowlers credit for their persistence.

“We went on the market trying to play on the entrance, so by being forward by about 70, we knew their bowlers could be fatigued,” Van der Dussen said.

“We appeared to place stress on them, however they have some world-class bowlers they usually actually do not offer you a lot.

“I played a bit more streakily than I normally do, but I needed to put pressure on them so we could build on the lead.

“I ran out of luck and Wagner bowled a superb spell with these quick deliveries, however we’re moderately completely satisfied.

“We just need to get through their first spells, their bodies will be sore because they’ve been bowling for a while.

“If we are able to begin nicely with the bat, we’ll see how the day goes.”

Scores in short

SA: 364 and 140/5 (Rassie van der Dussen 45, Temba Bavuma 23, Kyle Verreynne 22*, Neil Wagner 2/44, Tim Southee 2/28, Matt Henry 1/25)

NZ: 293 (Colin de Grandhomme 120*, Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 39, Kagiso Rabada 5/60, Marco Jansen 4/95)

SA leads by 211 runs