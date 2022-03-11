Proteas march on at World Cup after thrilling final over Pakistan victory | Sport

It was removed from scientific, and the sport was within the steadiness for giant intervals, however the Proteas secured an exhilarating 6-run victory over Pakistan of their second World Cup conflict in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Chasing 224 for victory, Pakistan went into the ultimate over needing 10 for the win, and it was Shabnim Ismail who was tasked with bowling it.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Pakistan

The South African speedster was cool beneath strain and conceded simply three in 5 balls that included a surprising catch off her personal bowling.

Pakistan had been all out for 217, falling simply quick.

South Africa have now gained their opening two matches on the event, however their schedule will get considerably harder from right here with fixtures towards England, New Zealand, Australia, West Indies and India to come back.

As was the case of their event opener towards Bangladesh, the victory was snug sufficient in the long run, however the Proteas will know that they have to be considerably improved in all departments if they will mount a severe problem in New Zealand.

Pakistan gained the toss and opted to bowl first because the Proteas welcomed again star opener Lizelle Lee, who got here in for Laura Goodall with Tazmin Brits shifting right down to No 3.

Lee failed on her return, and was out for simply 2 (7) and when Brits fell within the eighth over for two (18), South Africa had been in actual hassle at 21/2.

Laura Wolvaardt (75 off 91) and skipper Sune Luus (62 off 102) then mixed for what was primarily a match-winning partnership, placing on an 89-run stand for the third wicket that bought South Africa going.

A flurry of wickets within the middle-order then lowered the Proteas to 120/5, however essential knocks from Chloe Tryon (31 off 38) and wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty (31 off 26) noticed them submit a modest but aggressive 223/9.

The Pakistan run chase was tense all through, with neither facet in a position to get firmly forward within the contest after Shabnim Ismail (3/41 in 9.5) struck with successive deliveries as Pakistan had been 26/2.

Opener Nahida Khan (40 off 71) and No 4 Omaima Sohail (65 off 104) then laid the muse, and whereas the Proteas bowlers had been economical, they struggled to select up wickets in fast succession after Ismail’s preliminary burst.

As the innings progressed, nevertheless, the strain shifted onto the chasing facet and Pakistan had been left needing 56 off 42 with 4 wickets in hand, after which 38 off 24, to safe their first victory of the competitors.

The process was too massive, and whereas the Proteas bought dwelling in the long run, they missed quite a few runout possibilities alongside the way in which.

They subsequent play hosts New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday.

Scores in short:

SA 223/9 (Wolvaardt 75, Luus 61, Sana 3/43, Fatima 3/52)

Pakistan 217 all out (Sohail 65, Dar 55, Ismail 3/41, Kapp 2/43, Khaka 2/43)

SA gained by 6 runs