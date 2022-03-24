Proteas secure World Cup SF spot after Windies washout, avoid Australia | Sport

The Proteas have certified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand after their conflict towards West Indies in Wellington was washed out on Thursday.

The match had been decreased to 26 overs per facet after persistent showers, however South Africa solely batted for 10.5 of these earlier than one other delay noticed the umpire pressured into calling the match off.

The Proteas, who misplaced the toss and have been put in to bat, have been in large hassle at 22/4 earlier than the skilled Mignon du Preez (38* off 31) helped spark a mini-recovery.

When play was deserted, the Proteas have been 61/4.

That is sufficient to assure their development to the semi-finals of the competitors, and they’ll end second within the group phases behind Australia no matter what occurs of their remaining round-robin conflict towards India.

LOG | Women’s World Cup

It implies that South Africa keep away from the event favourites within the playoffs, and they’ll now play one in all West Indies, India, England or New Zealand within the final 4.

Their group sport towards India, in the meantime, takes place on Sunday in Christchurch.