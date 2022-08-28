Proteas skipper Elgar has ‘no regrets’ over team selection, toss following Manchester mauling | Sport

Proteas captain Dean Elgar says he has no regrets over his crew choice or choice to bat first after dropping the second Test towards England inside three days in Manchester on Saturday.

The Proteas went down by an innings and 85 runs, which leaves the collection tied at 1-1 going into the third and closing fixture at The Oval.

Given how dominant the Proteas had been within the first Test at Lord’s after their seam assault of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen bowled them to an innings and 12-run win, eyebrows have been raised when Elgar confirmed that Jansen had been overlooked for spinner Simon Harmer on the primary morning in Manchester.

That choice left Elgar opting to bat first after successful the toss below floodlit circumstances on Thursday; a choice that regarded much more puzzling when the Proteas have been dismissed for 151 of their first innings with the ball zipping across the Manchester deck.

In his post-match interview with Michael Atherton and Sky Sports on Saturday, Elgar was clear that he had no regrets over both choice and that the decision to play two spinners had been made in anticipation of the dry Manchester circumstances.

Addressing media after the match, he once more pressured that his facet’s first-innings batting efficiency is what allow them to down.

“I think first innings runs stabilise your game. If you score 300-plus, you’re giving yourself a chance to compete and get a result,” he stated.

“We were half of that and I really don’t think we batted well. Sure, the ball went around, but this is Test cricket, and we need to deal with it.

“We misplaced these two wickets simply earlier than lunch on day one, and if we have been three down at lunch, I believe we’d have been in a fairly good place. I’d have bitten my arm off for that, however we have been 5 down, and also you’re at all times going to be taking part in catch-up cricket from there.

“From there, the wicket did deteriorate like we thought it would, and it played in favour of the seamers and spinners. I think the batting in the first innings let us down.”

Elgar then elaborated a bit on why Jansen had been overlooked.

“Marco is the least experienced in our four-pronged pace attack. Lungi (Ngidi) gives us the control, Anrich (Nortje) gives us the raw pace and KG (Rabada) is the full package.

“We thought Jansen was the apparent alternative with (Simon) Harmer, who additionally supplies one thing with the bat.”

The third and closing Test begins at The Oval in London on 8 September.