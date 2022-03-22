Proteas taste defeat for first time at World Cup after Lanning masterclass | Sport

The Proteas have tasted defeat for the primary time on the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, dropping by 5 wickets to event favourites Australia in Wellington on Tuesday.

The sides entered the competition as the one two undefeated sides left within the competitors, and South Africa would have felt fairly good about their possibilities after positing 271/5 from their allotted 50 overs having been despatched in to bat.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt (90 off 134) was the star once more as she carded her fourth successive half-century of the event, whereas there have been indicators of a return to type from Lizelle Lee (36 off 44).

Skipper Sune Luus (52 off 51) was sensible coming in at No 4, whereas Marizanne Kapp (30* off 21) and Chloe Tryon (17* off 9) completed robust.

An upset was on the playing cards when Australia discovered themselves at 14/1 after which 45/2 of their run chase, however a shocking century from captain Meg Lanning (135* off 130) was finally the distinction.

It did not assist that the Proteas misplaced seamer Masabata Klaas to a shoulder harm, and Tumi Sekhukhune (0/68 in 7) was harm badly in her first look of the competitors.

Shabnim Ismail (2/33 in 7) and Tryon (2/44 in 8) took wickets at key occasions to maintain the Proteas alive, however Lanning was batting on one other planet and confirmed precisely why this Australian aspect is predicted to raise the trophy on April 3.

For South Africa, the No 2-ranked aspect in ODI cricket, this can function a marker of how a lot they should enhance if they’re to discover a technique to bag their nation’s first-ever Cricket World Cup crown.

The Proteas have been massively spectacular on the competitors up to now, however they’re merely not on Australia’s stage presently.

Nobody is.

The Proteas are subsequent in motion on Thursday after they tackle West Indies, additionally in Wellington.

Having one 4 and misplaced one up to now, they are going to be trying to safe qualification to the playoffs whereas additionally avoiding the Aussies within the semi-finals.

Scores briefly:

SA 271/5 (Wolvaardt 90, Luus 52)

Australia 272/5 in 45.2 (Lanning 135*, Ismail 2/33, Tryon 2/44)

Australia received by 5 wickets with 28 balls to spare