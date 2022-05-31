Proteas to get much-needed boost for England tour as Van Niekerk’s return likely | Sport

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says captain Dane van Niekerk is on monitor to return to the nationwide crew forward of their tour to England and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Van Niekerk has been out of motion all yr and her return will increase the in-form Proteas as they purpose for historical past in Europe.

Moreeng can be eager for the return of Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas for the English collection.

Proteas girls’s coach Hilton Moreeng hinted that common skipper Dane van Niekerk would probably return to the nationwide crew for his or her tour to England and doubtlessly the Commonwealth Games.

The Proteas girls have been with out all-rounder Van Niekerk this whole yr up to now, with Sune Luus’ carrying the captaincy armband for South Africa.

On Friday, the primary of three T20s between the Proteas and Ireland takes place in Dublin with a new-look Proteas aspect.

For the Irish leg, the Proteas can be without the experience of Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas. They can even miss the expertise of not too long ago ODI retiree Mignon du Preez.

Following the three-match ODI collection towards Ireland, the Proteas tackle England in a sole Test, three ODIs and three T20Is between 27 June and 25 July.

The three T20Is can be essential for each as they put together for a historic look on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (28 July – 8 August), with the pair additionally set to satisfy in Group B.

Moreeng is hopeful that their stars will return for the rest of the England tour, together with Van Niekerk.

“With Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas, we’ll be looking for them to join us in the England tour if everything goes well,” Moreeng informed reporters on Sunday.

“Dane is still in her recovery and if all goes well, she’ll join us for the second leg of the England series, which is the T20 series. She could come earlier, but we’re taking it one step at a time.

“All are on monitor for the England tour, however our squad is in good well being and everybody is able to go along with the primary project towards Ireland.”

Earlier this month, Van Niekerk was seen on the nationwide coaching camp, which noticed SA Emerging, High-Performance and nationwide gamers in Tshwane.

Friday’s T20 opener begins at 17:30 SA time.

Proteas Squad for Ireland Tour:

Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Sune Luus (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)