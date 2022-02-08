Proteas women and their World Cup date with destiny: 5 talking points | Sport

The Proteas girls have departed for New Zealand as they give the impression of being to win subsequent month’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Sport24 takes a take a look at 5 key components to remember because the in-form Proteas look to make historical past in NZ.

There’s little doubt that the Proteas girls are critical title contenders heading into subsequent month’s ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The match, which runs from 4 March to three April, options eight of the world’s greatest sides who will vie for essentially the most coveted piece of silverware within the recreation.

Despite the premature harm of skipper Dane van Niekerk, the Proteas have despatched a robust 18-player travelling squad and left South Africa on Monday night.

Proteas’ Women’s World Cup squad: Suné Luus (captain) (Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions) Traveling reserves: Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions)

The Proteas come off a 2-1 ODI collection win in opposition to the West Indies this previous weekend and have now recorded 5 consecutive one-day collection wins.

Despite Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) off-field points, the Proteas will now embark on their largest check in New Zealand because the second-ranked ODI facet.

Here are 5 SA speaking factors forward of this yr’s Women’s World Cup:

Hilton Moreeng’s defining second in New Zealand

It’s been a protracted and onerous journey for coach Hilton Moreeng, who first took over a really inexperienced Proteas set-up in 2012.

After his reappointment final yr, CSA put religion within the former Free State cricketer and with it got here the rise of what’s now one of the vital constant groups on the earth.

Moreeng has taken the facet to 2 World Cup semi-finals, together with the final Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2017.

Getting to an ICC World Cup ultimate has eluded South Africa, however there’s a sturdy feeling in and across the camp that this could possibly be the yr.

It could possibly be a defining second for Moreeng, whose legacy may very a lot be solidified at this yr’s showpiece.

“Most of our players have been to New Zealand and have played in those conditions so the experience is there,” Moreeng informed reporters on Sunday.

“As a team, we know what to expect. What’s important for us is to treat every game as a final because we know in a World Cup, anything can happen, everyone is there to win. We need to make sure we start good and get onto a winning foot, especially in New Zealand.”

Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp return

Lee had a 2021 season to recollect as she ended because the highest run-scorer in girls’s ODI cricket, scoring 632 runs in 12 matches at a median of 90.28.

The Proteas batter was named ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for her gorgeous season as she was instrumental in South Africa’s three unbeaten excursions.

However, the beginning of the brand new yr noticed Lee miss out on the West Indies four-match ODI collection after she examined constructive for Covid-19.

Despite not having performed any aggressive cricket since September final yr, Lee is again and match to tackle the world’s greatest in New Zealand.

Lee’s function was missed on the Wanderers, however a number of batters stepped up and steered the Proteas to the ODI collection win.

Another return comes within the type of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who was dominated out of the Windies collection with a shoulder harm.

Kapp, who additionally hasn’t performed any aggressive cricket because the Big Bash League final yr, is raring to contribute with each bat and ball.

Kapp’s function within the facet is important because the skilled campaigner shall be trying to resume opening the bowling with Shabnim Ismail.

Sune Luus’ function and her success as stand-in skipper

When the Proteas first misplaced their resilient captain Van Niekerk early final yr resulting from harm, it appeared like a significant blow to crew.

All-rounder Sune Luus was entrusted with the captaincy armband and stepped as much as the duty, main South Africa to collection wins in opposition to Pakistan at dwelling and India within the subcontinent.

Van Niekerk returned for the collection triumph within the Caribbean however was then dominated out as soon as once more after sustaining a freak harm at dwelling this yr.

With Van Niekerk’s World Cup goals shattered, Moreeng has turned to Luus as soon as extra.

Luus, who says that her surname is definitely pronounced as ‘Lees’, led the Proteas to a comeback collection conquer the Windies this month.

The 26-year-old ended because the third-highest run-scorer of the collection, scoring 155 runs (together with 46, 56 and 47 within the final three ODIs) and ended up capturing solely two wickets on the Wanderers.

Luus will now captain her nation for the primary time at an ICC World Cup with an enormous expectation on her shoulders, and he or she has the chance to surpass her male counterparts in a Cricket World Cup.

The ‘unstoppable’ bowling assault

It’s properly documented that the Proteas girls’s bowling assault is among the greatest on the earth and it stays the case heading into the worldwide showpiece.

South Africa boasts three bowlers within the high 10 of the ODI rankings with Shabnim Ismail (fifth) main the bowling assault, together with all-rounder Kapp (eighth) and quick bowler Ayabonga Khaka (seventh).

Khaka and Ismail shared the best wicket-taker standings with 10 wickets apiece in opposition to the Windies, with Khaka awarded the Player of the Series accolade.

With Luus, Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune offering extra contributions, the Proteas look settled of their bowling line-up.

They will undoubtedly be key members of the World Cup cost subsequent month.

The dreaded ICC drought

South African have by no means reached a ultimate of any ICC World Cup and it is a statistic that has plagued the nationwide facet, significantly the lads.

The ‘chokers’ time period has turn out to be synonymous with the Proteas males facet at each World Cup occasion after their steady near-finishes in knockout phases.

Looking on the consistency and expertise of this girls’s facet, this yr, issues could possibly be totally different.

In the final Women’s World Cup in 2017, South Africa misplaced by two wickets (with two balls remaining) of their semi-final in opposition to eventual champions England.

It was a bitter capsule to swallow, however the Proteas continued to construct their squad and in 2020, SA fell 3-runs wanting the T20 World Cup ultimate in a loss to champions Australia.

Using these classes from earlier than, the Proteas have a comparatively settled beginning XI with only some essential spots unsure.

But as soon as they get going and acclimatise in New Zealand, South African viewers must set their alarm early in the event that they need to witness thrilling cricket and presumably see an actual alternative for the elusive silverware.

South Africa play two warm-up matches in New Zealand in opposition to India (26 February) and England (1 March) earlier than getting their World Cup marketing campaign beneath approach in opposition to Bangladesh on Saturday, 5 March on the University Oval in Dunedin.