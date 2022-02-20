Proteas Women take aim at first-ever World Cup final spot: ‘We’re a team to be reckoned with’ | Sport

Proteas Women captain Suné Luus believes they’ve a staff to

make the ICC Women’s World Cup closing eventually.

SA misplaced to hosts England within the semi-finals of the final

version in 2017 and exited the 2020 T20 World Cup on the similar stage.

The event, held in New Zealand, runs from 4 March to three

April and options eight of the world’s finest sides.

South Africa captain Suné Luus believes her staff can take a

step additional than the semi-finals at this 12 months’s ICC Women’s World Cup beginning

in New Zealand subsequent month.

Proteas Women have by no means gone previous the final 4 of the ODI

event since enjoying their first World Cup competitors in 1997 and misplaced to England Women by simply

two wickets on the final version held within the UK in 2017.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng’s girls additionally made the T20 World Cup semis in

Australia and once more misplaced to the host nation within the final 4.

Luus desires her expenses to rewrite this explicit script.

“In the previous, we’ve got all the time been seen because the

underdogs, however I feel we’ve got proven in the previous couple of years that we’re a staff

to be reckoned with,” Luus told the ICC.

“We have proven constant performances in troublesome

international locations like India and the West Indies.

“We additionally had a fantastic T20 World Cup two years in the past in

Australia and turned some heads.

“I hope that we do the identical this 12 months and hopefully

attain that closing that we have been lacking out on, on three totally different

events.”

Despite losing regular skipper Dane van Niekerk to a left

ankle fracture weeks earlier than the event, Luus reckons they’ve a robust

sufficient staff to problem for the world title.

South Africa got here off a 2-1 one-day collection win in opposition to West

Indies at house as they accomplished their fifth consecutive ODI collection win.

They additionally boast batter Lizelle Lee who ended 2021 because the

highest run-scorer in ladies’s ODI cricket, scoring 632 runs in 12 matches at an

common of 90.28, getting named ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer-of-the-Year.

South Africa additionally boast three bowlers within the high 10 of the

ODI rankings: Shabnim Ismail (fifth), all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (eighth) and quick

bowler Ayabonga Khaka (seventh).

“We have a robust squad with a mixture of skilled

gamers and a few gamers who will probably be making their World Cup debut. This

may be very thrilling for us as a staff,” said Luus.

“We are coming off a particularly good 12 months, and I do know

that the groups’ confidence is excessive.

“Around the identical time in 2020, we performed a collection

in opposition to New Zealand on a few of the similar grounds we will probably be enjoying on this

event and have been very profitable.

“I’m hoping that the preparation we had on that tour

and the data we gained will play an enormous function on this event.

“We have additionally simply performed the West Indies at house,

the place we performed a few video games beneath lights. I feel we’re additionally one of many

few groups who has performed probably the most tremendous overs in ODI’s. We could not have requested

for higher preparation.”

The event, which runs from 4 March to three April, options

eight of the world’s finest sides who will vie for probably the most coveted piece of

silverware within the recreation.