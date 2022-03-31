Proteas’ World Cup dream shattered after England semi-final heartache | Sport

The Proteas have been eradicated from the World Cup (Getty).

The South African dream on the Women’s Cricket World Cup is over.

The Proteas have been eradicated within the semi-finals, shedding to England on Thursday.

England will now meet Australia within the match remaining.

The Proteas wilted when it mattered most, delivering their worst efficiency of the Women’s Cricket World Cup to date to go down by 137 runs of their semi-final in opposition to England in Christchurch on Thursday.

SCOREBOARD | World Cup semi-final – SA v England

England will now meet favourites Australia within the remaining, whereas the South Africans are eradicated on the enterprise finish of a serious match as soon as extra.

This is a repeat of the 2017 World Cup semi-final outcome, when England beat South Africa earlier than happening to win the match.

Much extra was anticipated of the Proteas this time round, nonetheless, provided that they’ve risen to No 2 within the ODI rankings and that they’d knocked over England in the course of the group levels of the competitors.

Where England obtained higher because the match progressed, although, the Proteas misplaced momentum after a stellar begin that noticed them win their first 4 group stage matches.

Having executed some spectacular run chases in New Zealand, skipper Sune Luus opted to discipline first after profitable the toss, which is a call that might be scrutinised within the coming days given what transpired.

On a wicket as flat as any seen on the competitors to date, Danni Wyatt sparkled brightest, carding an outstanding, match-winning 129 (125).

There was ready assist from Sophia Dunkley (60 off 72), however Wyatt was the star as England posted 293/8 from their 50 overs.

Shabnim Ismail (3/46 in 10) was the choose of the Proteas bowlers, however the South Africans have been poor by their requirements, bowling each side of the wicket and at inconsistent lengths. There have been a complete of 16 wides bowled on the day with Ayabonga Khaka (1/66 in 10) and Chloe Tryon (0/70 in 10) significantly costly.

Dropped catches – two off Wyatt – additionally did not assist.

To make issues even worse, South Africa’s famous person Laura Wolvaardt was again within the hut for a second ball duck, caught and bowled by Anya Shrubsole. Wolvaardt had scored 5 half-centuries in seven knocks on the match to date, and seeing her stoop off the Hagley Oval turf with out contributing was as telling an indication as any that this wasn’t the Proteas’ day.

Lizelle Lee’s nightmare match continued, and the 2021 ICC ODI Player of the Year was gone for two (15) when she chipped Shrubsole to midwicket. That left the Proteas 8/2 with their two gun batters gone, and there was merely no probability from there.

There was good combat proven by Luus (21 off 24) earlier than she was bowled by a magnificence from Kate Cross, whereas Lara Goodall (29 off 49) seemed to be optimistic all through as she took the sport to the English earlier than falling to off-spinner Charlie Dean.

Mignon du Preez (30) and Marizanne Kapp (21) then mixed for an additional mini-partnership, however with each South African wicket the inevitability of defeat grew stronger.

There have been just too many runs on the board and, in reality, the Proteas by no means obtained out of the blocks on this contest.

Sophie Ecclestone (6/38) was the standout bowler for England, cleansing up the underside order because the Proteas have been all out for 156.

It is a bitterly disappointing finish to a marketing campaign that captured the hope and perception of the South African cricket public because the watch for main match silverware continues.

Scores in short:

England 293/8 (Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3/46, Kapp 2/52, Khaka 2/55)

SA 156 all out (Du Preez 30, Goodall 29, Ecclestone 6/36)

England gained by 137 runs