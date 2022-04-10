Proteas wrap up Bangladesh tail, extend lead at St George’s | Sport

The Proteas wrapped up the Bangladesh tail rapidly after lunch as they prolonged their lead on the third day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

South Africa are 84/2 at tea at an overcast Gqeberha with a lead of 320 runs.

LIVE | Proteas v Bangladesh – 2nd Test, Day 3

After lunch and needing 43 to keep away from the comply with on, the Proteas had no hassle selecting up the ultimate three Bangladeshi wickets.

The vacationers solely added seven runs earlier than being bundled out for 217 due to spin twins Keshav Maharaj (2/57) and Simon Harmer.

Taijul Islam was caught off Harmer at mid-off for five, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to slog-swept Maharaj solely to be caught within the deep for 11.

Harmer went on to take his third and the ultimate wicket of the innings as Ebadot Hossain was caught at mid-wicket for a duck because the guests innings got here to an finish.

Wiaan Mulder remained essentially the most economical bowler as he took three for 25, whereas Simon Harmer returned with figures of three for 39.

Dean Elgar selected to not implement the comply with on and regarded to increase South Africa’s lead, which was already 236 runs.

Elgar and Sare Erwee took their positions within the center and a mini-scare occurred for Bangladesh within the first over.

Mehidy was struck exhausting within the ribs by Erwee, who lower the ball exhausting on the all-rounder. Mehidy did not appear to select up the flight of the ball which hit within the chest.

Mehidy was ultimately taken off by a stretcher to obtain therapy. Thankfully for Bangladesh, he returned an over later and was quickly launched to the assault.

A 60-run opening stand between Elgar and Erwee shaped as they took the assault to the bowlers. Bangladesh ultimately received the breakthrough as Elgar tried to reverse sweep Taijul Islam, who took six wickets within the first innings, and was bowled for 26 off 29 balls.

A 24-run partnership between Keegan Petersen and Erwee adopted earlier than Petersen was trapped LBW by Islam for 14 off 25 balls.

Tea was referred to as after Petersen’s wicket with Erwee unbeaten on 40 because the Proteas look to increase their lead over the 400-mark.

Scores in short:

South Africa 453 all out in 136.1 overs (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70, Taijul Islam 6/135) and 84/2 in 19.4 overs (Erwee 40*, Islam 1/25)

Bangladesh 210/7 in 70 overs (Rahim 51, Iqbal 47, Mulder 3/25, Harmer 3/39)

South Africa lead by 312 runs.