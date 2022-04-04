While patrolling energy transmission traces, workers members from the Jiangxi subsidiary of the State Grid got here throughout a pair of oriental white storks constructing a nest in preparation for elevating their chicks, the nest being situated on high of a high-voltage transmission tower in Qianfang village, Xinjian district, Nanchang metropolis, east China’s Jiangxi Province.

Jiangxi Province is residence to a big number of totally different species of birds, together with oriental white storks and different birds which might be underneath key state safety. However, with an more and more bigger variety of birds now lively within the neighborhood of the ability transmission traces, a few of these birds have not directly contributed to the next frequency of transmission line failures.

To higher defend the native ecological setting and to additional improve a charity program devoted to defending migratory birds and their habitats, the Jiangxi subsidiary of the State Grid, along with the Administration of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve along with different specialised establishments and charitable organizations, established an alliance referred to as “Loving Birds and Protecting Power Transmission Lines” to collectively perform analysis on uncommon birds and monitor their populations.

Volunteers collaborating in a chicken safety challenge reinforce the nest of oriental white storks on high of a high-voltage transmission tower in Qianfang village, Xinjian district, Nanchang metropolis, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Fan Kuan)

A volunteer collaborating in a chicken safety challenge installs a safety signboard underneath the nest of oriental white storks on high of a high-voltage transmission tower in Qianfang village, Xinjian district, Nanchang metropolis, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Fan Kuan)

Over the previous 5 years, the Jiangxi subsidiary of the State Grid has invested greater than 46 million yuan ($7.23 million) to hold out safety and upkeep actions alongside a complete of 708 energy transmission traces, serving to scale back 73 % of the ability transmission outages related to birds and considerably decreasing incidences of mortality and accidents to birds. So far, the variety of oriental white storks dwelling in Jiangxi Province has exceeded 7,000 birds in all.

