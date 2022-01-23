Protest After Assam Cops Shoot Student On Leg Over Drug Peddler Suspicion

The incident passed off on Saturday night time. (Representational)

An enormous protest was staged by college students in Assam’s Nagaon at this time in opposition to the police after cops shot a former pupil chief on suspicion of being a drug peddler. The incident passed off on Saturday night time.

The protest noticed college students blocking a freeway and elevating slogans in opposition to Assam police and Nagaon SP Anand Mishra for “brutality” in opposition to the previous pupil chief.

The youth has been recognized as Kirtti Kamal Bora of the Kachalukhua space within the Nagaon district.

Recently, Nagaon police made headlines for his or her huge operation in opposition to medication within the district.

The sufferer stated he was on his means house when he noticed a couple of policemen beating somebody; when he inquired what was happening, the policemen allegedly verbally abused him.

On protesting the police’s behaviour, he alleged that he was dragged off from his bike and was assaulted. He was then shot on his leg.

“After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me,” the sufferer claimed.

However, Nagaon SP, Anand Mishra claimed that Mr Bora was suspected to be concerned within the unlawful drug commerce and he was shot as a result of he had assaulted a police officer.

“We want justice for Kirtti Kamal Bora. How can police shoot him on his leg without any reason. We won’t tolerate such behaviour of policemen,” stated a pupil.

The college students stated that the police ought to instantly arrest the personnel concerned within the incident of “shooting him without a cause”.

The college students additionally stated that if Kirtti was fallacious, he may have been arrested by the police as he was alone whereas there have been no less than 9 policemen on the spot.

“Why did they not catch him by physical force? He was outnumbered as compared to the police,” a protestor stated.

The sufferer’s mom additionally participated within the protest. “My son was innocent. He has not done anything wrong, then why did policemen shoot him. I want justice for my son,” she cried.